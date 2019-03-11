Snapchat account posting nude photos of young students

YULEE, Fla. - Deputies with the Nassau County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a Snapchat account appears to be spreading nude photos of middle and high school age students.

School resource officers at Yulee Middle School and Yulee High School reported the issue to the Sheriff's Office after students brought the hundreds of photos to their attention. Deputies said they have the name of the account, but they're working to determine who posted them.

"It's a sign of the times," said the grandmother of a middle school student, who asked not to be identified. "It's evil."

Nichelle Anderson, the mother of a sixth-grade student, said her daughter doesn't have social media accounts, and there's a reason for it.

"Once you lose something like that on the internet, you can never get that back. Kids don't get that," Anderson said.

The photos could be classified as sexting, which would be considered a crime under a Florida statute. First-time violators could receive a noncriminal violation punishable by either a $60 or eight hours of community service.

Photos are only classified as child pornography if the child in the photo or video is seen engaging in a sexual act. These photos do not appear to depict that.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.