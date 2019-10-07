Van caught in tide remains stuck in Nassau Sound

A van caught in the tide Saturday morning in Nassau Sound was still in the waters Monday morning, as officials work to get it removed from the beach.

State Park Manager Michelle Waterman said the car was caught in the tide around 11:30 a.m. Saturday and was called in by a park visitor.

Waterman said there is no oil spill or contamination from the van right now.

According to Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper, a man drove the van down to the waterline at low tide, and when the waters rose, the van was trapped. The driver was still on the beach when Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers arrived.

They said the driver was behaving erratically, and they called in the Sheriff's Office. Deputies Baker Acted the man.

His identity is not being released.

