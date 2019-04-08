Evacuation ordered after gas line struck in Yulee

YULEE, Fla. - An evacuation ordered Monday morning after a gas line was struck in the Wildlight neighborhood in Nassau County was lifted about 1:30 p.m. when the problem was temporarily resolved.

The Nassau County Sheriff's Office said construction crews at a site just north of the Rayonier Building on Wildlight Avenue were evacuated following the incident. Wildlight Elementary was not affected, and a spokesperson for the Rayonier Building said that facility was never evacuated either.

While no injuries were reported, drivers were encouraged to plan for delays traveling near State Road 200/A1A and Wildlight Avenue for a few hours.



