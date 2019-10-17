Panhandle could face storm surge, heavy rain

File photo of rebuilding efforts one year after Hurricane Michael.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Florida Division of Emergency Management issued a warning Thursday for the northern Gulf Coast, which was hammered by Hurricane Michael just over a year ago, to brace for "dangerous storm surge," heavy rains and "isolated tornadoes" as a weather system threatens the region.

"The potential tropical system in the Gulf is expected to bring dangerous storm surge along Florida's entire gulf coast," the state division tweeted Thursday.

"Please prepare for heavy rainfall, gusty winds, isolated tornadoes and coastal flooding."

The tweet came as the National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm warning from the border of Mississippi and Alabama to the Ochlockonee River in Florida and a tropical storm watch from the Ochlockonee River to Yankeetown.

A storm-surge watch was in place from Northwest Florida's Indian Pass to Clearwater.

The system, which would be named Nestor, is expected to develop into a tropical or subtropical storm Thursday night and slowly strengthen through Friday.

News Service of Florida