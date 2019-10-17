Tropical Storm warning in effect for Florida panhandle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Potential tropical depression 16 developed Thursday and the National Hurricane Center gives the low pressure a 90% chance it could develop into a possible tropical depression or sub-tropical storm.

The type of storm is inconsequential because the local impacts will be the same regardless.

The good news, upper winds will prevent it from reaching hurricane strength, but unfortunately it accelerates quickly toward the Florida panhandle sending rain our way Saturday.

Our only concern will be for heavy rain possibly totaling 1 to 3 inches on Saturday. Areas west of I-75 could pick up 4 inches of rain. The rapid movement means only Saturday will have disruptive weather.

At 11AM:

LOCATION...22.4N 95.7W ABOUT 140 MI...225 KM E OF TAMPICO MEXICO ABOUT 620 MI...995 KM SW OF THE MOUTH OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...35 MPH...55 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT...N OR 355 DEGREES AT 8 MPH...13 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1007 MB...29.74 INCHES

The forecast track brings the system across the southeastern United States between 48-72 hours, and then has it moving into the Atlantic east of the mid-Atlantic States.

Upper winds will prevent it from becoming a hurricane but our local winds Saturday will be breezy around 15-25 mph.

