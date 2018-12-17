Police: Florida man tries to pay for McDonald's with marijuana

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested over the weekend after authorities say he tried to pay for a McDonald’s order with a bag of marijuana.

Employees at the Port St. Lucie location said the man showed up at the drive-thru at 2 a.m. Sunday and offered them pot in exchange for food, according to the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

The man drove away in a Pontiac sedan after employees turned down the offer, police said. But an officer was waiting when vehicle matching that description returned a short time later.

Police said the officer could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle and they found roughly 11 grams of the substance on his person.

The man, identified by Local10.com as 23-year-old Anthony Gallagher, acknowledged that he offered to trade marijuana for food, but insisted he only did so as a joke.

Gallagher was arrested and booked into the St. Lucie County Jail on misdemeanor charges of marijuana possession and driving under the influence.

