Police wield broomsticks against raccoon found in St. Augustine home

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - There’s no such thing as a routine call for police in Florida. But even by those standards, the first call St. Augustine police took Monday morning was a doozy.

Officers were called to a home at 5:30 a.m. to deal with a masked intruder. It turns out the culprit was none other than a raccoon that found its way inside and then hid behind the caller’s blinds.

Images posted on the St. Augustine Police Department’s Facebook page show officers armed with cutting-edge technology (and by that, we mean two broomsticks) to coax the raccoon out of hiding.

“The first call of the shift was this guy @ 5:30 a.m.,” the Facebook post’s caption said.

No word yet on the fate of the raccoon, but the episode comes a little more than a week after a raccoon trapped itself inside a school vending machine in nearby Volusia County.

