Florida deputies find raccoon raiding school vending machine

DELTONA, Fla. - This might be the most adorable burglary we’ve ever seen: a raccoon was “apprehended” while raiding a vending machine at a Central Florida high school.

It happened sometime Wednesday at Pine Ridge High School in Deltona, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, which shared images and video of the incident on its Facebook page.

Apparently tempted by the fruit snacks waiting inside, the critter somehow found its way into the vending machine but then could not figure out how to escape with the loot.

Deputies called animal control and wheeled the machine outside. Once the door was open, the raccoon decided no treat tasted as sweet as freedom and scrambled away.

