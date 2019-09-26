Prosecutors make case as law professor murder-for-hire trial begins

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Prosecutors are laying out their case against a man and woman who they say helped carry out a murder-for-hire plot against a Florida State law professor.

The concurrent murder trials of Katherine Magbanua and Sigfredo Garcia, who are accused of killing Dan Markel for a $100,000 payment, began Thursday in Tallahassee.

The prosecution's first witness, a neighbor, described how he discovered Markel struggling for life after being shot in the head in his garage five years ago. The jury was told that Dan Markel lived 12 to 14 hours after being shot twice in the head.

Lawyers for the defendants say their clients are pawns in the government's inability to bring charges against Markel's former in-laws, who prosecutors implicated in court Thursday.

Both prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed in their opening statements that the family of Markel’s ex-wife, Donna Adelson, are central to the case.

Prosecutor Georgia Cappleman told jurors the motive for the murder was a contentious divorce.

“Donna Adelson despised Dan Markel and was desperate to find a way for Wendi and these two kids to move down to where she was located in South Florida,” Cappleman said.

Defense attorney Saam Zangeneh pointed to the Adelsons, as well, contending it was Rivera, not Garcia, who was hired for the hit.

“He was a drug supplier for Charlie, and Charlie Adelson made the decision to instill and solicit this murder for hire from Luis Rivera,” Zangeneh said.

Rivera already serving a seven-year sentence after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and is expected to testify against Magbanua and Sigfredo. Defense attorneys said Rivera's facts can't be trusted.

Four weeks have been set aside for the trial.

