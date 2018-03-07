14 men accused of soliciting children for sex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Fourteen men accused of soliciting online for sex with someone who they thought was a girl age 14 or under were arrested in Putnam County in a investigation involving 12 agencies called Operation Be Mine, law enforcement officials announced Wednesday.

Many of them traveled to a house thinking they were meeting a child for sex.

"Instead they were abruptly met at the door by members of the Putnam County SWAT team," Putnam County Sheriff Gator DeLoach said.

All were arrested after undercover officers pretended to be young girls on social media and other online platforms for men trying to find children for sex.

The men arrested ranged in age from 18 to 63. One is member of the National Guard who had formerly worked for the Florida Department of Corrections. Two are college students and one is a bartender from Jacksonville. The only Putnam County resident arrested is a student at Interlachen High School.

Some of the 14 men traveled from Orlando, Madison and other Florida cities expecting to meet children for sex. Law enforcement agencies from Tallahassee to Orange Park to Gainesville assisted with the operation.

DeLoach said that this kind of behavior makes him sick to his stomach and he reminded parents to keep an eye on what their children are doing online and what information they are sharing with others.

"I hope it puts us on the map as an area that will not tolerate this type of nonsense," DeLoach said. "We do not welcome you here. Stay away."

