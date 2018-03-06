2 injured when small plane crashes near Palatka

PALATKA, Fla. - Two people were injured Tuesday afternoon when a single-engine plane clipped a tree, a power line and the roof of a home before crashing on Reid Street, just outside Palatka. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office said a bystander who witnessed the crash took a man and woman with minor injuries to the Putnam County Medical Center.

The Florida Highway Patrol described the aircraft as a seaplane that was on approach to Kay Larkin Airport at 2:36 p.m. when the pilot radioed the tower to say the plane had lost power.

The plane landed in the backyard of a house near the intersection of State Roads 100 and 17, only blocks from the airport.

Larry Putt, 70, of Augusta, and Jan Edwards, 66, of St. Augustine both suffered minor injuries, according to troopers.

No one at the house when the plane crashed.

