At least 1 dead in small plane crash at Palatka airport

PALATKA, Fla. - Two people are dead after a small plane crashed Thursday night in Palatka, according to the Florida Hightway Patrol.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. at Palatka-Kay Lawkin Airport on Reid Street, near County Road 216.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a single-engine aircraft crashed on take off killing a man and woman on board. They were the only two occupants.

The ages of the man and woman were not listed on the FHP report. They were not immediately named.

The Highway Patrol, the Palatka Police Department and Putnam County Fire-Rescue responded to the airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will begin an investigation Friday.

It's unclear what caused the plane to crash.

