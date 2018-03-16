Two planes collide on tarmac at Palatka airport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - No one was hurt when two planes collided on the tarmac Friday morning at the Palatka-Kay Larkin Airport, authorities confirmed.

The collision happened shortly before 11 a.m. at the airport on Reid Street, an employee told News4Jax.

Putnam County Sheriff Homer "Gator" DeLoach said there were no injuries reported at the scene, but the collision did result in a fuel leak.

It appears the planes were taxiing on the tarmac when they made wing-to-wing contact, said Sgt. Dylan Bryan with the Florida Highway Patrol.

