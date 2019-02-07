Driver killed, another critical after morning crash in Palatka

PALATKA, Fla. - The driver of a 2001 Nissan Sentra was killed in a crash that happened when he tried to pass a vehicle on State Road 207 just before 6 a.m. Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Edgardo Lopez, 40, of East Palatka, clipped another vehicle and spun his vehicle out of control, causing the crash and critically injuring passenger Issac Terron, 28.

The driver of the other vehicle, David Bland, 26, was not hurt in the crash.

The Sentra spun out of control after the collision and stopped in a grassy median and left turn lane facing the opposite direction on State Road 207.

