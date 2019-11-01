FHP: Crash kills 1 in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - At least one person was killed when a car crashed into a ditch in Putnam County on Friday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. at the intersection of West River Road and Palmetto Bluff Road north of Palatka.

Two people were in the car, according to FHP, and one person was confirmed dead on scene.

The roadway was blocked as of 7 a.m.

No other details were immediately available.

