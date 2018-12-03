Lockdown lifted after shooting near elementary school

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - Several schools in Putnam County were placed on lockdown Monday morning when a man was shot near James Long Elementary School around 6:30 a.m., the Sheriff's Office said.

The man was taken to Orange Park Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies are still working to determine what led to shooting.

The schools, which were placed on modified lockdown during the investigation, have resumed normal operations.

The schools affected were:

James A Long Elementary School

Jenkins Middle School

Palatka High School

Mellon Elementary School

Putnam Academy of Arts and Sciences

Parents with questions should contact their child's school.

