Man charged with lewd and lascivious behavior

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - A man was arrested on a charge of lewd and lascivious behavior involving a minor, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Adrian Lamar Welch, 32, was booked Thursday into the Putnam County jail, online jail records show.

According to an arrest report, a girl, who is at least 12 years old but younger than 16, called 911 the morning of June 17, asking for help at her home.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the girl said she was awoken by Welch committing an inappropriate act on her.

Detectives and the Department of Children and Families responded.

