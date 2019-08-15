Putnam County teen accused of making another school threat

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - A 19-year-old who deputies said posted a gun threat on Snapchat in May when he was a senior at Interlachen High School is accused of making another school threat, according to a public information officer for the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Baylee Crowe, 19, was booked Wednesday night into the Putnam County jail on a felony charge of sending threats to kill or injure, online jail records show.

Deputies said Crowe on Tuesday afternoon approached Interlachen High students at a bus stop and held a conversation about coming back and shooting up the school. On Wednesday morning, according to deputies, those children told school administrators and the information was handed over to youth resource deputies, who contacted the Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives said they requested a bond revocation, which was granted by a judge and an arrest warrant was issued. By Wednesday evening, Crowe was taken into custody and booked into the jail without bond. Deputies said a risk protection order is being obtained to prevent Crowe from legally having possession of a firearm.

News4Jax reported in May that Crowe, who was an 18-year-old senior at Interlachen High at the time, was arrested after deputies said he posted a gun threat on Snapchat.

The Sheriff’s Office said Crowe was removed from class, searched for weapons and escorted to the dean's office for questioning after deputies were notified of photos posted on Snapchat showing him holding a machine gun, one of which had a message saying “No school tomorrow?” two weeks before graduation. When Crowe was asked whether a sibling had any involvement in the social media post, according to the Sheriff's Office, Crowe told youth resource deputies that he would "kill all of you."

PREVIOUS STORY: Snapchat threat leads to arrest of Putnam County student

Crowe was eventually let out on bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor, which would alert law enforcement if he traveled within 1,000 feet of a school. A condition of his release required him to have no contact with Interlachen High students. Crowe was allowed to graduate, but not to be part of the graduation ceremony.

“We will continue to take seriously any threat made against our school campuses and students,” Sheriff H.D. “Gator” DeLoach said in a news release Thursday. “We will continue to ensure our children are safe and any threat against a school will be met with the severest consequences possible.”

The recent matter is still under investigation and additional charges may be filed, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.