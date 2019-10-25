Remains discovered in search for missing Florida mother

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - The search for a Central Florida mother reported missing earlier this week led to Friday’s discovery of possibly human remains in Osceola County, authorities said.

It’s unclear if the remains are those of 33-year-old Nicole Montalvo, who was reported missing after she did not show up to pick up her 8-year-old son from school Tuesday, ClickOrlando.com reports.

Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson said the remains were discovered behind a home near St. Cloud that belongs to Montalvo’s estranged husband and his parents, according to the website’s report.

Montalvo was last seen Monday afternoon when she dropped her son off at the home.

Authorities said the sudden disappearance is out of character for Montalvo, whose phone was switched off and whose vehicle was found roughly eight miles away from the site of the discovery.

No suspects or persons of interest have been named in the mother’s disappearance.

