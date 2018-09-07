Florida officials says no 'riot' at prison in Hamilton County

JASPER, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol troopers from across North Florida responded Friday to a report of what one agency called what it described as a "riot situation" at the Hamilton Correctional Institute Annex.

A couple hours later, the Florida Department of Corrections told News4Jax "there was no riot," and that no staff or inmates were injured.

"During outside recreation, there were approximately 100 inmates on the recreation field when a number of inmates began acting out and became noncompliant," FDOC spokeswomen Michelle Glady said. "Institutional response teams immediately responded, and due to their swift and methodical approach, the situation was brought under control with no injuries to staff or inmates."

News4Jax learned that about 25 troopers from Lake City, 25 more from the Jacksonville district and others from Tallahassee were sent to the state prison just outside Jasper. The Jacksonville contingent includes the FHP's Special Response Team.

Glady said that outside law enforcement responded "in an abundance of caution," but troopers never they never had to enter the secure areas of the prison.

Sky4 flying over the prison about 1:45 p.m. showed prisoners lying on the ground in the prison yard, surrounded by law officers.

The DOC statement sent at 2:11 p.m. said "the event is over and everything is under control. There is absolutely no indication that this incident occurred as a result of any national movement or organization."

Records show Hamilton Correctional Annex houses 1,408 prisoners and the neighboring Hamilton Correctional Instruction has a capacity of 1,177 more.

