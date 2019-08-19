Firefighters from Jacksonville, Virginia now 48 hours overdue from fishing trip

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Coast Guard thought they had gotten a break in the search for two boaters who didn't return from a day of fishing Friday, but a sighting of a similar boat and suspicious debris Sunday afternoon turned out not to be connected to the missing Jacksonville and Virginia firefighters.

#UPDATE 8: @USCG assets are on scene of where the civilian aircraft reported seeing a similar boat. No boats found and floating items turned out to be other debris not related to the boaters. Crews are expanding search patterns in the area. #BreakingNews #HappeningNow — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) August 18, 2019

Brian McCluney is a firefighter and paramedic with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. He and Justin Walker, another firefighter from Virginia, remain lost at sea Sunday evening.

Although the boaters launched Friday morning from Port Canaveral, the current could have pushed these boaters north into the waters off Jacksonville's shores, so firefighters and others are combing the beaches of North Florida and spent much of Sunday in private boats off the coast of Northeast Florida.

McCluney's brother, Kevin, said this boating outing had sentimental value to his Justin.

"My father passed away a month ago leaving behind the boat. My brother wanted to take it out one last final quick fishing trip," Kevin McCluney said.

McCluney's wife, Stephanie, was joined by friends and supporters in a prayer walk in central Florida as they looked for anything on the beach that would indicate a boater needing help or something they may have tossed overboard for attention.

“I am in central Florida at Jetty Park in Coach Beach and we are all walking at 4 p.m. I know my church family is (also) walking (along) Mickler's (Landing) at 4 p.m. " We are working on getting groups at very beach up the coast," she said. "We would love to have walkers in Daytona, St. Augustine, Jacksonville Beach, Fernandina Beach, and any other local beach they are at.”

Group is walking at Jetty Park, area Brian McCulney and Justin Walker left from 48 hours ago. pic.twitter.com/QPOZ4NdAtq — Troy Campbell (@TroyLeeCampbell) August 18, 2019

McCluney's firefighting family is joining in the search, doing all they can to find the missing boaters.

There are about 15 boats that launched from the Vilano boat ramp searching for the missing men. Firefighters that have their pilots' licenses took to the sky to search the water.

Brian McCluney and Justin Walker went fishing on Friday.

Help Find Them! Fund to help find FFs McCluney and Walker. Due to the amount of people wanting to help in the search efforts for Firefighters Brian McCluney and Justin Walker. We have set up this link so donations can be achieved online. https://t.co/He69fvmKmM pic.twitter.com/aGoPYbLHNP — Jax Firefighters (@jaff122) August 18, 2019

"I would almost guarantee there are some people out there that are out there right now that don't know him," said Randy Wyse, president of the Jacksonville Association of Firefighters."It's just what we do. It's a brotherhood, a sisterhood, we always try to look out for each other. There's been a call for help. We have a brother in trouble and we have a lot of people wanting to respond to that call for help."

JFRD members coordinated a search along with the Coast Guard. They were instructed to search about 15 miles off the shore of St. Augustine. The items found in the water were spotted about 50 miles off the coast of Mayport, however, the Coast Guard said the life vests and cooler were not from the missing boat.

Interim Director Fire Chief Keith Powers said firefighters in Jacksonville will continue the search until their fellow firefighters are found.

"Firefighters have a unique bond. It’s a 24 on 48 off schedule. We live together for a third of our life in those fire stations. We eat together, we laugh together (and) when something bad is going on, we cry together. When word got out the entire department we had numerous departments they’re all offering service, it’s a unique bond and it’s shared throughout the country, Powers said.

Fire Rescue crews have joined Coast guard crews which have already searched more than 4,800 square miles, going 80 miles offshore, searching by sea and air.

RELATED STORY:

Coast Guard searches for missing boaters

Wyse said if anyone can get through this and make it out OK, it's McCluney.

"That's what we do. When firefighters are in a bad situation, they figure a way out of that. So, with Brian's experience in the fire service and military experience, (he's a) very decorated veteran, if anyone can get out of this, he can. He's always worked at some of the busiest places. Those are the kind of people always wanting to be in the action and go and do. So, he is a really fine individual, just a good family man. And we are praying for him," Wyse said.

McCluney and Walker were last seen fishing in McCluney's 24-foot center console boat. The Coast Guard was alerted at 8 p.m. Friday when they never returned to shore and weren't receiving texts or calls.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Navy and the Brevard County Sheriff's Office are also helping with the search.

Wyse and the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department say they will not rest until McCluney is found.

"There's 1,600 people up here in Jacksonville praying for a good outcome and doing everything we can to help in the search and help support the family. We've had firefighters from his crew (31) down there with the family since yesterday (Saturday) morning," Wyse said.

McCluney is not just a firefighter but also a Navy veteran and has been married to his high school sweetheart for 15 years. They have two children, ages 6 and 8.

"He’s a decorated combat veteran, deployed to Iraq twice, participated in battle of Fallujah Navy corpsman. Excellent survival training, they’re both firefighters. They’re the most capable people I can imagine given the circumstances they have everything going for them," Kevin McCluney said.

Although the boaters launched from Port Canaveral, the current could have pushed them north near Jacksonville, so firefighters and law enforcement are combing the beaches of North Florida.

We talked today to a local Captain, who says it's almost like finding a needle in a haystack. Captain Suber says the Coast Guard is highly trained to read the currents and weather patterns.

"They know what the little ebbs and eddies of the current and how fast the current's moving and what the conditions were for that day and these days and the matter of wind direction. Currents are moving in the ocean in a specific way, all of that is scientifically known," said Suber.

We talked more to Captain Suber about how long someone can survive out at sea, and also more about what first responders and crews are trained to look for.

Anyone with information about the boaters or can help in the search is asked to call the Coast Guard at 904-714-7565.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.