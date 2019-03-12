Special Olympics Florida achieves historic milestone

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Special Olympics Florida revealed a new milestone, surpassing more than 50,000 members statewide.

Gov. Ron DeSantis praised the organization Tuesday during an announcement ceremony in Tallahassee.

“We will continue to work together to create opportunities and enrich the lives of these incredible athletes,” DeSantis said, “and the next 50,000!”

The volunteer-driven organization has provided sports training and competitions for Floridians with intellectual disabilities since 1972, becoming one of the state’s largest athletic organizations. More than 33,000 dedicated coaches and volunteers train the special athletes year-round and provide free medical exams, prescription glasses and hearing aids for all members.

If you wish to volunteer or donate to Special Olympics Florida, visit www.specialolympicsflorida.org.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.