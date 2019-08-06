15-year-old cited for operating golf cart when teen was injured

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - The teenage boy operating a golf cart in the Durbin Crossing subdivision when a younger teenager fell off and was seriously hurt last month has been cited by the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said there were six children on the golf cart July 9 when someone set off a firework and Luke Tabor hit his head on the road. The 14-year-old’s friends told News4Jax he got startled and jumped off the back of the cart.

Luke was initially listed in critical condition at Wolfson Children's Hospital, but the next day, he was upgraded to good condition and was reported to be awake and talking.

The 15-year-old who was operating the golf cart has been cited with a moving violation. The need did not have a driver's license or a learner's permit.

Deputies said the Durbin Crossing subdivision is not a neighborhood where golf carts are approved, like Palencia or Nocatee. In addition, the golf cart was traveling down North Durbin Parkway, which is a 30 mph roadway; a county law limits the use of golf carts to 25 mph roads.

The Sheriff’s Office said this latest incident was the third golf cart-related accident involving a head injury in St. Johns County so far this year.

