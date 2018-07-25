2 sought after St. Johns County Publix Liquors armed robbery

ST. JOHNS, Fla. - Deputies are searching for two people suspected in an armed robbery at a Publix liquor store in St. Johns, according to the sheriff's office.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said a woman, who may have been a transgender woman, and a man both entered the store off Racetrack Road, loaded a cart with liquor bottles and left.

According to investigators, a clerk went after them and grabbed the shopping cart. After a struggle, one of the suspects pulled out a knife.

The clerk released the cart and the duo made off with a portion of the liquor, the Sheriff's Office said. The duo fled the area in a dark gray four door sedan with no license plate, which may have been a Ford.

The clerk was not hurt in the robbery and no injuries were reported.

Anyone who can identify the two people in the surveillance photos is asked to contact the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office at 904-824-8304. An anonymous tip can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS.

