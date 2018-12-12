2nd person arrested in deadly St. Augustine shooting

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Brandon Calloway, the second man deputies were seeking in connection to a deadly shooting in St. Augustine, was located in Georgia, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

According to Chuck Mulligan with the Sheriff's Office, Calloway was arrested in Moultrie on an outstanding an unrelated warrant and taken to jail. He was considered a person of interest in the November shooting, which happened near the intersection of Herbert and Christopher streets.

Lavert Durden, 28, was found dead near the side of the road, according to investigators.

Calloway, 30, and Traevon Watson, 21, were both in a heated argument with Durden shortly before he was killed, investigators said. Watson was located shortly after the shooting and questioned by investigators.

The two were not said to be suspects.

