6 arrested in drug raid prompted by neighbor complaints

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Complaints from neighbors about needles in their yards and suspicious traffic in and out of a home on Tanager Road prompted a drug raid Tuesday that ended with six arrests, St. Johns County deputies said.

According to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, a search warrant was executed at the home, and investigators found hypodermic needles, glass pipes and other drug paraphernalia, along with traces of methamphetamine and bottles filled with unprescribed Xanax pills.

The six arrested in the raid were:

Joseph Barta, 48 -- possession of a controlled substance

Deborah Green, 53 -- possession of ammunition by a felon, meth possession, possession of drug equipment and violation of probation

James Green, 56 -- possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug equipment

Patricia Ryan, 66 -- meth possession, possession of drug equipment

Joseph Vespucci, 35 -- possession of drug equipment

Stephanie Sheree Edenfield, 44 -- resisting an officer without violence and tampering with evidence

Deputies said Deborah Green lives at the home, where they found pill bottles, a crystal substance, a tin can with needles, plastic baggies and spoons, a digital scale, a glass pipe with white residue, three clear baggies with white residue that tested positive for meth and ammunition in a black box.

Deborah Green has been on probation since Oct. 8 on a grand theft conviction.

Deputies said they found a needle in the pocket of James Green, and found a bottle filled with Xanax pills that he tried to hide by sitting on it.

Patricia Ryan had a glass pipe and plastic baggies with meth residue on them, deputies said, and two needles were found in Vespucci's pocket.

Deputies said Edenfield tried to kick evidence that an investigator had placed on the ground and then refused to let go of a chair when deputies tried to take her to a transport van.

