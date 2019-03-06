Arrest made months after shooting death of St. Augustine man

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A man was arrested and charged with manslaughter nearly nine months after the death of 29-year-old St. Johns County man.

According to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, Jonathan Demont Oxendine, 23, of St. Augustine, was arrested Tuesday. Records show was held on a $250,000 bond.

Darrell Jenkins, 29, was found shot June 23, 2018 on Sanitorium Avenue near Hurst and West Kings streets, the Sheriff's Office said. He was taken to Flagler Hospital where he died.

Deputies said they were responding to reports of a verbal argument when they found Jenkins. Records show Jenkins had a police record in St. Johns County.

