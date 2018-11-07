Calvin Klein outlet manager took $4,300 in merchandise, deputies say

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A 29-year-old manager at the Calvin Klein outlet store in St. Augustine is facing grand theft and fraud charges after deputies said she took merchandise and made false returns to her debit card.

Constance Gaines was a floor supervisor at Calvin Klein, and the store alerted the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office to the theft of merchandise.

Deputies said Gaines took more than $4,300 in merchandise and returned $1,300 in funds to her debit card, prompting charges of grand theft and scheming to defraud.

Gaines told deputies she would leave fake return receipts on the counter and other employees unknowingly signed them.

Deputies said she admitted to taking merchandise over the last five months.

