Deputies ask for help to find man accused in road rage incident

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A man with a box cutter threatened to stab people in front of a St. Johns County gas station last Friday after a road rage incident, deputies said.

The incident was reported Oct. 11 in front of a Circle K gas sation on U.S. 1 North.

The man was seen leaving in a maroon passenger car with dark hubcaps or rims (actual car pictured above). Witnesses said they believed it to be a Nissan with the front passenger hubcap missing, deputies said.

Anyone with information on the incident or the identity of the pictured man is asked to notify Detective Jacob Manning at jamanning@sjso.org.

