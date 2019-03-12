Deputies: Man threatened to post nude photos of young girl

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A man was charged with extortion after he threatened to post nude photos of a young girl to the internet, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Kameron McGauley, 18, was arrested after he sent the victim a photo of herself not wearing clothing, investigators said. He threatened to post the photos on various social media sites unless she sent a nude Snapchat video of herself, which deputies said she did against her will.

McGauley was released from jail on a $5,000 bond, records show.

According to the Sheriff's Office, McGauley was accused of harassing other women in the past. He was charged with extorting another young woman on her Snapchat account in a similar matter, threatening to send explicit videos to the victim's parents if she didn't send more.

In a separate case, McGauley was charged with cyberstalking after he created a Snapchat account and harassed a young woman, the Sheriff's Office said.

