Deputies: Woman met man for sex, her boyfriend helped rob him

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A woman and her boyfriend were taken into custody after the couple coordinated a home invasion robbery in St. Augustine, during which the victim was struck multiple times with a hammer, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said Jade Buck, 21, arranged to meet a man at his home who paid Buck $60 in exchange for sex. After receiving the money, Buck and the man got into a fight and Buck signaled two accomplices to come into the home, one of whom was Buck’s boyfriend, Francisco Valdez, 30.

At some point, the Sheriff’s Office said, the man was struck in his head numerous times with a hammer. Buck and Valdez then removed the man’s clothing, taking his cellphone and money.

Buck told investigators that Valdez planned the robbery, the Sheriff's Office said. She said Valdez brought the hammer and repeatedly struck the man in the head.

Buck and Valdez were charged with aggravated battery and robbery.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.