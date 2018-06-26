St. Augustine planning board member accused of FEMA fraud suspended

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Deltra Long, the member of the St. Augustine Planning and Zoning Board who was indicted on charges of theft of government funds and false property damage claims, was suspended from the board, News4Jax learned Monday.

St. Augustine Mayor Nancy Shaver confirmed the decision. Shaver said it's a volunteer board and Long's position was unpaid.

Long, 66, has about two more years left on her term. Should she be acquitted within that timeframe, she could regain her seat. An interim has been placed in her seat.

According to the indictment, Long gave a false home address to get Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster assistance after Hurricane Matthew.

Long, a retired St. Johns County schools guidance counselor, has been on the board of Betty Griffin House and has served on numerous other civic boards. She ran for City Commission in 2012 and came in third.

If convicted, Long could face up to five years in federal prison on the theft count and up to 10 years on the false claims count.

Long has pleaded not guilty to the charges against her.

