K-9 rewarded with toy after finding drugs tossed from stolen car

ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. - A St. Augustine Beach Police Department K-9 was rewarded after he helped the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office search for drugs tossed from a stolen vehicle, authorities said.

After a woman threw Xanax tablets and methamphetamine from a stolen vehicle on U.S. 1 on Tuesday, according to a police report, K-9 Kilo began to search the area for drugs.

The police report shows Kilo found an orange pill bottle with tablets and a clear plastic baggie in the grass.

Kilo was then rewarded with a Kong toy.

In March, News4Jax reported that Kilo was saved thanks to a donated heat sensor.

