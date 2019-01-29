License plate reader technology leads to discovery of stolen SUV, 3 arrests

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies in St. Johns County are being alerted to nearly one stolen car a day thanks to license plate reader technology.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the technology led to the arrest of 19-year-old Furrow James, of Jacksonville, as well as a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old, early Tuesday morning after they were spotted in a stolen SUV traveling in the parking lot of the Fountains condo complex on A1A in Ponte Vedra Beach.

A deputy pulled behind the SUV, which then pulled a U-turn and sped back up A1A, going north in the southbound lanes. The deputy backed off the pursuit because of the danger to the public. Shortly after, according to the Sheriff's Office, the SUV was seen turning on ATP Boulevard, where it stopped and five to six suspects fled on foot.

Deputies said James was cornered and Tasered. Deputies said his clothing prevented the Taser prong from hitting him, but he surrendered without further incident.

The two teens, whose names were not immediately released, were apprehended a short time later.

James is charged with car theft and resisting police.

St. Johns County Sheriff's Office booking photo of Furrow James

The Sheriff’s Office said it was notified of the stolen vehicle from Duval County entering St. Johns County through its license plate reader technology. Sheriff's Office spokesman Chuck Mulligan said the technology often helps deputies catch criminals before they commit more crimes.

"We can’t say and read their mind as to what they were going to do at 1 o’clock in the morning with that activity, but certainly the patterns that we see show they were potentially up to no good," Mulligan said.

He said the technology has recently helped them catch a child sex predator and two murder suspects from other states.

"We have individuals who are potentially having heroin for sale, methamphetamines, other drug issues," Mulligan said. "We also have warrants for their personal arrest for other crimes and other locations and other states that they have committed."

St. Johns County isn't the only county seeing recent success with license plate reader technology. According to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Michael Moore, a Virginia fugitive who was featured on "America's Most Wanted," was caught over the weekend thanks to its license plate reader technology that notified deputies of the stolen vehicle he was in.

