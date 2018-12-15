Man accused of taking videos of woman in St. Augustine Walmart

Images of the man and the vehicle wanted in connection with the video voyeurism incident, deputies say. (Photos courtesy: St. Johns County Sheriff's Office)

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Deputies are searching for a man accused of taking videos of a woman he followed in a Walmart in St. Johns County.

On Friday, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office released video and photos showing the man, who deputies said is wanted for video voyeurism, walking out of the St. Augustine store Thursday afternoon.

Deputies also released images of an older model Pontiac Sunfire wanted in connection with the video voyeurism case.

Investigators said the man is accused of exhibiting deviant sexual behavior by following the woman in the store and taking inappropriate videos of her.

"It's so ridiculous. I mean, they ought to find him," shopper Gary Seward said. "I mean, it's an invasion of your privacy, respect -- all of the above."

Some shoppers told News4Jax that they're on edge, saying it's unsettling knowing the man is accused of invading a woman's privacy.

"It makes me want to be more alert," shopper Sherry Sparks-Peters said. "When I go home tonight, I’m going to be texting some people and letting them know that this has happened at our Walmart."

Deputies said they only know of one victim of whom the man took videos, but they said they're working to find out if he took videos of anyone else.

At last check, deputies said they don't have any leads. Anyone who recognizes the man in the footage is urged to call the Sheriff's Office's Special Victims Unit at 904-824-8304. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-822-277-TIPS (8477).

