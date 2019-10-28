Man arrested, accused in St. Johns County sexual assaults

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A St. Augustine man is accused in two sexual assaults that were reported during the summer in St. Johns County, according to the Sheriff's Office.

As of Monday, Ronald Williams, 35, was held without bond in the St. Johns County Jail.

According to an arrest report from August, Williams approached a group of three teenagers who were taunting a girl at an apartment complex. The Sheriff's Office said one of the teens dragged the girl behind a car in a parking lot and sexually assaulted her. Investigators said Williams then sexually assaulted the victim and ran off, telling the teens he had a job to go to.

A second arrest report from the Sheriff's Office states that in September, Williams approached a woman who was looking for a ride to a drugstore, and said he'd drive her there. As they walked to her car, deputies said Williams forced her to the ground and sexually assaulted her. According to the Sheriff's Office, Williams ran off as she was screaming, which got the attention of a witness who went to her aid.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Williams has only been charged in the sexual assault that occurred in September, saying DNA evidence led to his arrest. The Sheriff's Office said it is still seeking charges in the sexual assault that was reported in August.

Court records show Williams was sentenced to two years probation for a nonsexual assault on a woman in August.

