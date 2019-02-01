Man arrested after call 911 more than 200 times in 2 months, reports say

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Michael S. Reston, 38, was arrested on suspicion of misuse of 911 after reports show he called 911 approximately 200 times in two months throughout multiple counties in Florida.

When he called 911 while in St. Augustine, he hung up and didn't answer the return call, according to police reports.

St. Johns County deputies found him on Wednesday afternoon sitting in the back seat of his gold Camry at the St. Johns County Pier.

He told deputies he didn't have an emergency, but, his phone ran out of minutes and he wanted someone to talk to. He also told deputies that he knew it was against the law to call 911 if there is not an emergency.

Deputies said they checked his history and found that Reston had identical calls for service in Tampa, Port. St. Lucie and St. Johns County.

He was charged with misuse of 911, a first-degree misdemeanor, and issued a warning for trespassing.

The New Jersey man told St. John's County deputies that he was living in his car because he could not afford an apartment.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.