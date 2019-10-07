Deputies: Man drives through gate after argument over RV starter

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A man was arrested Friday and accused of stealing an RV starter, then hitting a person with the door of his car at Gander RV and Outdoors before driving through a gate, according to a report from the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

According to an arrest report, Anthony Martin Puleo, 65, went to Gander RV to look into an issue with a starter he sold. Puleo and an employee began arguing after he told them he saw no issues with the starter.

Puleo then tried leaving Gander RV with the starter and got into his car, deputies said. When trying to leave the parking lot, Puleo drove into a gate in an attempt to break it down, the arrest report said.

The Sheriff's Office said an employee opened the passenger side door to try to talk to Puleo, who then put his car in reverse, hitting the employee with the door of the car.

Puleo sped into the gate a second time, deputies said, causing a portion to break off. A second person was hit by part of the gate while trying to get out of the way.

Puleo was arrested and charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault, criminal mischief and grand theft.

