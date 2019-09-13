Management: Test results shows Nocatee splash park not source of illness

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A manager of the Nocatee Splash Waterpark told News4Jax on Friday that test results show the splash park was not the source of a stomach illness that sickened some children in northeast St. Johns County.

The manager sent the test results from the Tolomato Community Development District, which runs the splash park. He sent a statement, which reads in part:

Today, the test results from a state certified independent lab were received and confirmed the Splash Park was not the source of the illness. The Tolomato Community Development District remains committed to maintaining safe environments for the families of Nocatee to enjoy.

Out of an abundance of caution, all furniture, railings, equipment and pool decks were sanitized each day this week. In addition, the manager said, water quality was tested hourly.

PREVIOUS STORY: Nocatee sanitizing water parks after children report stomach illness

The source of the illness is unknown. Holly Simoneau, a mother of four children, said two of her children got sick over the weekend. After going on Facebook, she learned other children were also experiencing symptoms.

Several parents who live in Nocatee, including Simoneau, told News4Jax they're thankful for the fast action by management.

