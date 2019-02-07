Open house previews JEA plans to accommodate growing communities

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - JEA is inviting people who live near US-1 and Race Track Road to an open house meeting Thursday night to learn more about its latest improvement project.

The utility company is planning to install new electric transmission poles and lines along portions of Race Track Road and US-1. The construction area will be in southern Duval County. Greg Corcoran, a JEA project outreach manager, said the purpose of the project is to improve service to customers and keep up with the growing community.

“Currently in our southeast service territory, we only have one circuit that serves this particular area,” Corcoran explained. “At the completion of this project, we will actually have two circuits that would create redundancy for our customers which in turn is better reliability and certainly will also serve future growth in the area.”

There’s been a lot of growth near the Duval and St. Johns County line in recent years with a lot of new housing and shopping developments.

Corcoran said the utility company plans years in advance for growth in its service area.

“We plan years ahead when it comes to growth and we know that’s an area of town that’s growing exponentially so our engineers have been looking at this for years,” Corcoran said.

The construction impact will be minimal. When the transmission poles are installed, there will be a temporary lane closure.

JEA said most of the construction on the improvement project is scheduled to start this summer.

To learn more about the project, a meeting will be held for residents Thursday between 6-7:30 p.m. at Bartram Springs Elementary School. The utility company will have project managers available to answer any questions.

