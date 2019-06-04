Parents continue push to remove cell tower near Bolles Lower School

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLa. - Parents at the Bolles Lower School Ponte Vedra Beach Campus are continuing the push to move a new cellphone tower farther away from the St. Johns County school.

Many said they plan on attending Tuesday morning's county commision meeting to ask officials to consider an ordinance that would ban a cell tower from being placed within 1,500 feet of the school grounds.

The new cell tower was installed last month on PGA Tour property, which is right next to the campus. The PGA Tour said it is more updated and will be more durable during storms and is replacing an old tower nearby.

Back in May, a group of parents told News4Jax they didn't know about the tower until it was already up. They said they are concerned about possible unknown health risks for their children attending the school nearby.

A petition made for the removal of the tower has more than 600 signatures.

A county spokesperson said the tower went through several public meetings and was approved back in 2017.

