Ponte Vedra shipwreck on voyage to new home

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. - After spending weeks on the beach, the "Spring Break Wreck" in St. Johns County is officially moving to a new home.

The massive piece of wreckage from a sunken ship washed ashore just off South Ponte Vedra Boulevard. Not only did it pique the interest of history buffs, it made national headlines.

Hundreds of people and families came to the beach just to have the chance to see it.

The State of Florida and the Lighthouse Archeological Maritime Program (LAMP) will attempt to move the Spring Break Wreck off the beach, Thursday around 11 a.m. and transport it to a new home at the GTM Research Reserve.

The wreckage washed ashore during spring break after a period of heavy storm and wave activity.

It's taken some time for the move to happen- some people were wondering if it would even be moved at all.

Archeologists at the St. Augustine Light House Museum believe it was built sometime between the 1830’s and the 1860’s. When it was first discovered, there were visible tool marks and Roman numerals on the hull.

As the days and eventually weeks passed by, those marks faded due to the wood being exposed to the sun.

Archeologists also believe it came from somewhere in the Southern United States, and wrecked relatively early in its career as a merchant cargo carrier. They believe it was buried for over a century.

