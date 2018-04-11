SJC shipwreck: Florida college creates 3D rendering of centuries-old hull

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - 3D researchers at the University of South Florida Libraries created a rendering of the 18th century shipwreck that washed ashore in March on Ponte Vedra Beach.

Researchers with the Digital Heritage and Humanities Collections documented the shipwreck with laser scanning, imaging and GPS. It worked in collaboration with the Florida Division of Historical Resources and the Lighthouse Archeological Maritime Program to create the computer-animated model.

SEE THE 3D RENDERING

Models will be created for future research and to preserve the shipwreck. Researchers hope to discover the exact date of the wreck, as well as the ship's origin and design.

No plans to remove the shipwreck have been announced after heavy equipment got stuck when crews tried to move it.

The shipwreck became a popular attraction. Deputies said thousands stopped along A1A to catch a glimpse the weekend after it was discovered.

