Self-defense lessons teach women to spot, thwart attack

ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. - Law enforcement agencies in St. Johns County are teaming up to teach women how to protect themselves if they are ever in danger.

The program is called W.A.V.E., which stands for Women Against Violent Encounters. It's a free two-day, women-only course being held at the Courtyard Marriott.

The class will be taught by instructors from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, the St. Augustine Police Department and the St. Augustine Beach Police Department.

The two-day course will teach women how to recognize a threat and will show them simple self-defense moves, including punches and kicks. Women will have the opportunity to practice what they learn during the class.

St. Johns County Deputy Sheriff and program instructor Shannon Borra said attackers often target women who aren’t paying attention.

“Always lock your doors, be cognizant of your surroundings and look around you,” Borra said. “Don’t be looking at your cellphone when you’re walking through parking lots."

Borra hopes women gain self-confidence and awareness by taking the class.

Information on free, two-day W.A.V.E Class:

Date: September 24-25

Place: Courtyard by Marriott St. Augustine Beach;

605 A1A Beach Blvd, St Augustine Beach, FL 32080

Time: 6 – 9 p.m.

What to expect: One-on-one training and practice with SJCSO, SAPD, and SABPD members.

To sign up, contact the Sheriff’s Office, the St. Augustine Beach Police Department or the St. Augustine Police Department.

W.A.V.E was first established in 1997 and focused on teaching women threat awareness combined with basic self-defense techniques to respond to potential threats.

