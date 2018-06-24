Shooting victim walks to St. Augustine fire station for help

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla - The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting about 7 p.m. Saturday on Sanitorium Avenue just off West Kings Street.

Witnesses told News4Jax that the man shot walked to a nearby fire station for help. There was no immediate word on his condition.

The Florida Highway Patrol is also on the scene. Troopers told News4Jax a car crash happened shortly after the shooting and that crash maybe connected.

Authorities have not released many details. News4Jax has a crew on the scene. This story will be updated once new information is released.

