Fate of St. Augustine Beach water park to be determined Monday

ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. - The fate of a controversial St Augustine Beach water park is expected to be decided, Monday.

The City Commission is set to vote on a proposal to build the $600,000 water park for guests at the oceanfront Embassy Suites on A1A in St Augustine Beach.

It’s been an uphill battle for the water park which would be built next to where the Embassy Suites is being built. The hotel is expected to be finished later this year.

Renderings of the proposed water park:

According to the park proposal, the water slide will have a maximum height of 28.4 feet. But those opposed to the park point out that it will be higher than that since it will be built higher off the ground to start to comply with flood regulations. Last month, the City’s Planning and Zoning Board voted to recommend the City not allow the park to be built.

VIEW AGENDA: St. Augustine Beach Planning and Zoning Board Meeting

The City Commission is scheduled to make the final decision on the water park Monday night at 6 p.m.

