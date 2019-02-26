St. Augustine Beach claims spot in 'Top 10 Best Beaches in America'

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - St. Augustine Beach made the top 10 list among the best beaches in the country.

The location made #8 in the "Top 25 Beaches in the United States," according to TripAdvisor.

“Great Beach even in the winter,” one review says.

Those who visit love to relax, tan, look for sharks teeth, swim, make sandcastles and more!

Multiple Florida beaches made the Top 10, including a beach in Georgia:

Clearwater Beach, FL Ka'anapali Beach, HI Panama City Beach, FL Saint Pete Beach, FL Pensacola Beach, FL Siesta Beach, FL Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area, HI St. Augustine Beach, FL Fort Lauderdale Beach, FL Driftwood Beach, GA

