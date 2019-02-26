Driftwood Beach ranked among 'Top 10 Best Beaches in America'

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. - Driftwood Beach in Georgia made the top 10 list among the best beaches in the country.

The location made #10 in the "Top 25 Beaches in the United States," according to TripAdvisor.

“An Amazing and Picturesque Beach,” one review says.

St. Augustine Beach claims spot in 'Top 10 Best Beaches in America'

Those who visit love to relax, tan, take pictures, swim, make sandcastles and more!

Best time to go: March - September

Multiple Florida beaches made the Top 10, including a beach in Georgia:

Clearwater Beach, FL Ka'anapali Beach, HI Panama City Beach, FL Saint Pete Beach, FL Pensacola Beach, FL Siesta Beach, FL Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area, HI St. Augustine Beach, FL Fort Lauderdale Beach, FL Driftwood Beach, GA

