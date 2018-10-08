St. Augustine officials warn about potential flooding from Michael

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Despite approaching Florida from the Gulf Coast side, Tropical Storm Michael is expected to have some impact on Northeast Florida.

City officials in St. Augustine are waring people about high winds and potential flooding. It's not uncommon for it to flood in St. Augustine during hurricanes and bad storms.

According to the 5 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Michael was close to becoming a hurricane.

The system is expected to bring rain around the same time the King Tide is expected, making St. Augustine and other areas more vulnerable to flooding.

The highest tide of the year, King Tide is expected to peak Tuesday and can cause some flooding in low-lying areas and at the beaches. King Tide paired with the rainfall might cause flooding because the water won't drain quickly.

St. Augustine city officials are urging people to be prepared. They reminded residents to never drive through floodwaters.

Michael might bring strong winds and possible power outages to the area, according to St. Johns County Emergency Management. Officials are urging residents to be prepared by making sure their cars are filled with gas and hurricane supply kits are stocked.

The city of St. Augustine does have a form on its website where people can report flooding. Residents can submit a photo of the flooding, as well as a description of the location.

