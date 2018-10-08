Michael now a hurricane headed for Florida Panhandle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Michael overcame several weather barriers Monday morning to become a hurricane and is tracking north toward Florida's Gulf Coast.

The storm rapidly intensified overnight despite shear and should become a Category 3 hurricane before landfall Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center forecast.

Michael is 140 miles east-northeast of Cozumel, Mexico, moving toward the north near 7 mph as it moves into the southern Gulf of Mexico with 75 mph winds.

The track takes the developing storm as a hurricane toward a landfall near the Florida Panhandle Wednesday.

The storm will head northward and pick up speed Tuesday evening.

The landfall location near Mexico Beach, Florida, has not changed much from the previous NHC 5 a.m. advisory.

On the forecast track, the center of Michael will move northward near the western tip of Cuba Monday afternoon and into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico late Monday. Michael will move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday, and is expected to approach the United States northeastern Gulf Coast on Wednesday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles to the northeast and southeast of the center.

Astronomical King Tide cycles will cause extra high storm surge on portions of the Florida Gulf Coast with the highest 7-11 foot surge near Apalachicola to Crystal River, 4-6 feet near Crystal River to Anclote River, and 2-4 feet around Tampa Bay.

Jacksonville will experience tropical downpours and storms by midweek as the system makes landfall.

A Storm Surge Watch has been issued from Navarre, Florida, to Anna Maria Island, Florida, including Tampa Bay.

A Hurricane Watch has been issued from the Alabama-Florida border eastward to the Suwanee River.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued from the Suwanee River to Anna Maria Island, including Tampa Bay. A Tropical Storm Watch has also been issued from the Alabama-Florida border to the Mississippi-Alabama border.

